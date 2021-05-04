Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,261 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $610,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,686,829 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

