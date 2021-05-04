Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

