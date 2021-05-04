Strs Ohio Sells 2,370 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $256.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $261.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.13.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

