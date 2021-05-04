New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,500 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

