Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 274.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.