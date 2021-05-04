New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

