New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of ALLETE worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in ALLETE by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

