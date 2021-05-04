$0.77 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. AT&T posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

