The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

