$79.17 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report $79.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Plug Power posted sales of $40.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $463.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

