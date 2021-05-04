Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Terex stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -821.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

