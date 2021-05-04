Analysts Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $290.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

