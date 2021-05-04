TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.54.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

