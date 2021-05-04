AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in April

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

