New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $205.72. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.26 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

