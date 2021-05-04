Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ADP opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

