Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post $639.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.20 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.