CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 422.30, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.73.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

