Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Grows By 37.8%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Astronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

