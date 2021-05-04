Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

TSE CFX opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$596.24 million and a PE ratio of -26.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.86.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

