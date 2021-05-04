Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $93.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
