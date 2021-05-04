Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

