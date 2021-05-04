Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter Sells 19,444 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 19,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $20,610.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Marie Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zomedica alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of Zomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12.

ZOM stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.