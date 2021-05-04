Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

