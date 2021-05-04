Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 1,640 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $3,422.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $8,477.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,151.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $9,118.65.

On Friday, March 12th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $9,011.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

