Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires C$61,250.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 245,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,578,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,636.75.

Amarillo Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

