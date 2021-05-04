Raymond James Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $122.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.47.

NYSE BC opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

