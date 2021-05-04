Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

KARO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.00 on Monday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

