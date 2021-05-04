LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $153.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $240,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LPL Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

