MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $635.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $688.97 and a 200-day moving average of $522.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5,296.83 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.