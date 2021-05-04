Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 87,795 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of The Manitowoc worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTW shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

