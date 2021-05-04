Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WEX worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $203.52 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

