Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Chemours by 2,284.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.