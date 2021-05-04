Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

