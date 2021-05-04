Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

