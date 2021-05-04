Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.88.

CE stock opened at $159.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

