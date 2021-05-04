Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter, while the top line missed the consensus mark for the second consecutive quarter. The company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. Starbucks has raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, for full-year earnings is expected in the range of $2.90-$3.00 compared with the prior estimate of $2.70-$2.90. Moreover, the company continues to anticipate Americas and U.S. comps growth to be 17-22% in fiscal 2021.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

