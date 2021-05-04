Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

