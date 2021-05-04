New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.