New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,824 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PS Business Parks worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

