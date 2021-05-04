Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

