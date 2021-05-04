3,559 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

