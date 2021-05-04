Cerner (CERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cerner to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cerner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. Cerner has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

