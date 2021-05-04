Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

