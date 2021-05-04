Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.
Shares of HMHC stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
