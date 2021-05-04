Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.20.

FWRD stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $95.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

