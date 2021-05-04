Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

