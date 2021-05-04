Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $222.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $925.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $111.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.52 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

