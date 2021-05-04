Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to report sales of $137.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $152.23 million. Aphria posted sales of $109.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $509.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.59 million to $531.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $656.01 million, with estimates ranging from $599.78 million to $730.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

APHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

APHA opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Aphria has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aphria by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

