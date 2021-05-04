IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

CFR opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

