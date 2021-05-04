IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,827.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.