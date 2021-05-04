Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 118,654 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter.

PREF opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

